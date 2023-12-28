en English
Accidents

Tragic Fire Incident at Romanian Guesthouse: At Least Five Dead, Two Injured, Three Missing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:49 am EST
Tragic Fire Incident at Romanian Guesthouse: At Least Five Dead, Two Injured, Three Missing

A tragic inferno erupted at the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse in the Gura Vadului commune of Tohani, Prahova County, Romania, on December 26, 2023. The blaze, which rapidly consumed the wooden structure of the establishment, resulted in the loss of at least five lives, left two individuals severely injured, and three people remain missing.

A Community in Shock

The devastating fire has left the local community in a state of shock. The guesthouse, which had been hosting 26 individuals at the time of the incident, was operating without a valid fire inspection permit. This fact has not only underscored the urgency for stricter adherence to fire safety regulations but also spurred a criminal investigation.

Link to Organized Crime

Adding to the tragedy’s complexity, the guesthouse’s owner is reportedly tied to organized crime. This link has raised serious questions about the establishment’s operational practices, thus intensifying the ongoing investigation.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations promptly responded to the disaster, deploying emergency intervention teams to the scene. Despite their swift action, the initial death toll of four tragically rose to five, and the search for five missing persons continues. Meanwhile, 18 individuals managed to escape the fire, with two of them currently receiving treatment for burns.

The fire’s cause remains a mystery, and investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances leading to this disaster. The affected area, spanning about 1,000 square meters, was left a near hollowed-out structure, a grim testament to the incident’s severity.

The incident has served as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to fire safety regulations and the dire consequences of negligence. As the local community reels from the impact of this disaster, the need for stricter enforcement in hospitality establishments has become glaringly apparent.

BNN Correspondents

