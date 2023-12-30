en English
Accidents

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Couple and Daughter in Lahore: Family Perishes in Devastating House Blaze

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:41 am EST
In the heart of a quiet neighborhood in the Chung area of Lahore, a peaceful Saturday night was shattered by an unforgiving fire. It was around 1 am when a five-marla home was consumed by flames, claiming the lives of three of its residents: Iftikhar Hussain, his wife, and their daughter. The family, sound asleep on the first floor, became victims of the ruthless blaze that swiftly swarmed their home, leaving the ground floor tenants and neighbors in a state of shock and despair.

Attempt to Douse the Flames

As the fire engulfed the house, the tenants living on the ground floor noticed the ominous glow and the increasing heat, alerting rescue officials. In an act of solidarity and desperation, the neighbors banded together, attempting to extinguish the flames. They bravely tried to breach the door, but the narrow confines of the streets proved to be an insurmountable obstacle, hindering their efforts and delaying the arrival of rescuers.

(Read Also: Tahreek-e-Jihad Pakistan Claims Attack on Police Station: 23 Soldiers Killed)

Rescue Mission and Aftermath

Upon their arrival, the rescuers faced the same narrow street challenge. However, they managed to control the fire after connecting a water pipe. Following the extinguishing of the blaze, the grim reality of the fire’s aftermath was revealed. The bodies of the three victims were discovered and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examinations.

(Read Also: India Officially Demands Extradition of Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan)

Investigations Underway

The exact cause of the fire remains a mystery. Authorities are likely to launch a further investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the tragic incident. The details of the incident and the identities of the deceased were shared by a news channel and reporter Faran Yameen, providing a sobering reminder of the devastating and unpredictable power of fire.

Accidents Fire Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

