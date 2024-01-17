Tragic Fire Claims Life of 68-Year-Old Man in Statesville

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Tuesday, a 68-year-old man, William De Giovanti Shalima Watkins, lost his life in a fire in Statesville. The unfortunate event transpired in a vacant house located at 1305 Old Charlotte Road, where the Statesville Fire Department arrived at around 5 p.m., responding to a distress call. The house was engulfed in smoke and flames, which were extinguished within 20 minutes. However, the victory over the blaze was marred by the discovery of Watkins in the rear of the home.

Efforts to Save Life Fall Short

Despite immediate attempts at life-saving procedures by the brave firefighters and the Iredell County EMS, Watkins succumbed to smoke inhalation at the scene. His death was later confirmed by the medical examiner who attributed it to smoke inhalation, ruling out any suspicious circumstances.

Preliminary Investigation Points to Accidental Fire

The Statesville Police Department, in support of the investigation, has preliminarily indicated that Watkins may have accidentally initiated the fire. The house, which had been boarded up and vacant for several months prior to the incident, became a death trap for Watkins as the fire escalated beyond his control.

Investigation Continues: Fire Marshal's Office and N.C. State Fire Marshal Collaborate

The cause of the fire, which has been deemed accidental by the Fire Marshal, is still under further investigation. In this pursuit, the Statesville Fire Marshal's Office is collaborating with the N.C. State Fire Marshal. While the city of Statesville extended its deepest condolences to Watkins' family and loved ones, the incident has left the community in shock and sorrow, especially among neighbors and friends who knew Watkins as a veteran who had grappled with homelessness.