Accidents

Tragic Fire at Kuching Commercial Centre: Government Pledges Support to Bereaved Family

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Tragic Fire at Kuching Commercial Centre: Government Pledges Support to Bereaved Family

A tragedy unfolded in the heart of Kuching on January 9, as a fire raged through Mile 7 commercial centre, claiming the life of a 12-year-old differently abled boy. The boy, who had mobility impairments, was among the casualties when flames engulfed six shophouse units at the bustling commercial hub.

Tragedy Strikes Kuching Commercial Centre

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, led by Assistant Director Hendri Ardimansyah, arrived at the scene, only to find severe damage to four of the six shops caught in the inferno. As the team battled the raging fire, the heartbreaking discovery of the boy’s demise sent shockwaves through the community. The cause of the fire and the estimates of property losses are still under investigation.

Government Steps In To Provide Support

Reacting to the tragic incident, Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Minister, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, announced that the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) will extend its aid to the bereaved family. The assistance, she confirmed, would not merely address the immediate needs of the family but also provide long-term psychological support to help them navigate through their tragic loss.

A Commitment to Comprehensive Aid

Abdullah’s announcement underscored the Ministry’s commitment to supporting families in crisis, emphasising not only immediate relief but also the crucial aspect of psychological aid. The Minister expressed her deep condolences to the boy’s family and assured them that the JKM counselors would step in to provide crisis intervention and psychological support, helping them cope with the irreparable loss.

Accidents Malaysia Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

