Tragic Fieldwork Accident Claims Elderly Farmer's Life in Villaviciosa

In a tragic start to the year, the serene town of San Justo, Villaviciosa, Asturias, was rocked by an unfortunate accident that claimed the life of 78-year-old Gerardo Miranda. The incident unfolded when Miranda, en route to mow a meadow, fell and fatally impaled himself on a scythe he had been carrying over his shoulder.

Advertisment

A Shocking Discovery

Miranda's nephew, who had been tailing him on a tractor, made the grim discovery and immediately alerted the emergency services. Despite their swift response, it was too late for Miranda, who had suffered grievous injuries.

A Community in Mourning

Advertisment

The news of Miranda's sudden and unforeseen demise sent shockwaves through the local community and neighboring parishes, where Miranda had kin. Juan Luis Fernández, the president of the neighborhood association, encapsulated the town's grief over the unexpected loss.

The Perils of Field Work

This tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks that accompany agricultural work, marking the first fatality of the year in Villaviciosa linked to fieldwork. The last similar tragedy was recorded on November 4, when a rancher's life was taken after his tractor overturned. The local newspaper, La Nueva España, reported on the incident, drawing attention to the dangers inherent in agricultural labor.