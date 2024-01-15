Tragic Fall Claims Life of Bolton Man after Night Out

In the early hours of September 13, 33-year-old Craig Hodkinson met a tragic end. The Bolton resident fell 50 feet into the River Croal, a misstep that would cost him his life. The catalyst for this unfathomable incident: a secured car park and an alcohol level over two times the legal drink-drive limit, impairing both his judgment and physical coordination.

A Night Out With Deadly Consequences

Craig, a beloved brother, uncle, friend, and ardent Manchester United fan, had been enjoying an evening out, frequenting various pubs in the Bolton town center. However, the joviality of the night took a sinister turn when he found himself entrapped in a secure car park after visiting a friend. Without a fob to exit the premises and refraining from using the available buzzer, Craig confronted his predicament with a grave decision.

The Fatal Decision

With impaired judgment due to intoxication, he chose to climb a fence and proceed along a narrow ledge above the River Croal. This precarious path led to his unfortunate fall and subsequent fatal injuries, including severe damage to his left leg and head. His body was not discovered until four days later, amplifying the heartbreak of an already devastating event.

Accidental Death and a Life Remembered

An inquest at Bolton Coroner's Court deemed Craig's demise accidental, emphasizing the role alcohol played in his decision-making and the tragic outcome. Toxicology reports confirmed that he was more than two-and-a-half times over the legal drink-drive limit at the time of his death.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing, Craig's family remembers him as a 'brilliant' and 'beautiful' individual, loved by many. This tragic incident underscores the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption and the far-reaching effects of impaired judgment, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew Craig.