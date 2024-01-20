Tragic Explosion in Kaduna Village Injures Ten Children

On a seemingly ordinary Saturday afternoon, the peaceful serenity of Kidandan Village, located in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was shattered by a sudden explosion that resulted in the injury of ten children. The incident, which occurred as the children returned from a routine task of fetching firewood from the bush, sparked fear and confusion across the community.

Unseen Danger in the Bush

The children had unwittingly brought back from their expedition not just firewood, but a strange object that would soon wreak havoc. This object, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), exploded, leaving the children with severe injuries. The unfortunate incident was confirmed by the Village Head of Kidandan, Alhaji Abubakar Umar.

A Community in Shock

Umar stated that while there were no fatalities, the extent of the injuries was significant. The affected children were receiving treatment at a nearby hospital as he was in the process of compiling a list of their names. The details of the incident were further elaborated by the local councilor, Hon. Abdullahi Ismail, who relayed the children's discovery of the object and the subsequent explosion.

Severe Injuries and Ongoing Investigations

The explosion resulted in severe injuries among the children. One child's intestines were severely damaged, while others bore the brunt of the blast with broken legs and arms. By Saturday evening, the Nigeria Police had visited the site, although the Kaduna State Police Command's spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, did not respond to calls for confirmation of the incident.