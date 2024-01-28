Tragic End for Debt-Ridden Family in Salem: A Plea for Mental Health and Financial Support

On a tragic day in the peaceful city of Salem, a family of three, overwhelmed by the shackles of significant debt, decided to end their lives. The deceased were C Venkateswaran (54), his son Rishi Kesavan (30), and daughter Pooja (23). Their residence in Indra Nagar, Masinaickenpatti, Salem, had recently become their new home, a space they had inhabited for a mere six months.

Unveiling the Tragedy

The gruesome reality of the situation surfaced when Venkateswaran's wife, Nirmala, returned home from visiting relatives in Seelanaickenpatti. The clock was nearing 6 pm when she found herself amidst an unforgettable scenario: her husband and son had succumbed to the noose, while her daughter lay lifeless in her bed. The neighbours, upon hearing the heart-wrenching cries, rushed to provide assistance. They transported the family to Salem Government Hospital, only to receive the devastating confirmation that all three had breathed their last.

The Burden of Debt

Investigations revealed a family driven to the brink by a mountain of debt. Their financial predicament had been their constant companion for the past few years, casting a gloomy shadow over their lives. Venkateswaran had even sought medical aid to manage his depression, a reflection of the toll their circumstances were taking on their mental health.

Loss Beyond Measure

The loss of these three lives paints a distressing picture of the desperation and hopelessness felt by those suffocating under the weight of financial hardship. Their story underscores the urgent need for accessible mental health support and debt management services. Their tale, while heartbreaking, serves as a stark reminder of the profound impact of economic and mental health strains on individuals and families.