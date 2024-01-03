en English
Accidents

Tragic End: Darren ‘Joe’ Rooney Remembered as Devoted Father After Fatal Accident

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Tragic End: Darren ‘Joe’ Rooney Remembered as Devoted Father After Fatal Accident

On December 29, 2024, Darren Rooney, a 45-year-old father of four and stepfather, affectionately known as ‘Joe’, met with a tragic end in a road traffic accident in Mayobridge, Down. Struck by a grey colored Audi A4 while walking in the Hilltown Road area, Rooney succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Rooney’s Legacy: A Devoted Father and ‘Farmer Joe’

Rooney’s funeral service was held at St Mary’s Star Of The Sea church in Rostrevor, where he was commemorated for his devotion to his family and his distinctive sense of humor. The parish priest touched on the fond memories associated with Rooney, including his nickname ‘Farmer Joe’, his first encounter with his partner Kathrina, and his role as a loving stepfather to Aimee-Lee.

Community Mourns the Loss

Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly and Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard extended their condolences, acknowledging Rooney’s contribution as a diligent family man. Tinnelly, a family friend and neighbor, described Rooney as a ‘hardworking family man and devoted daddy’. Hazzard, echoing similar sentiments, expressed his grief.

Support for ‘Life After’

Following Rooney’s burial at Kilbroney Cemetery, the bereaved family requested that, instead of flowers, donations be made to ‘Life After’. This charity lends support to those grieving the loss of loved ones in road accidents within Northern Ireland.

The police are still investigating the incident and are calling for any witnesses or individuals with relevant footage to come forward to aid in the investigation.

Accidents Obituary
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

