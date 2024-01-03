Tragic End: Darren ‘Joe’ Rooney Remembered as Devoted Father After Fatal Accident

On December 29, 2024, Darren Rooney, a 45-year-old father of four and stepfather, affectionately known as ‘Joe’, met with a tragic end in a road traffic accident in Mayobridge, Down. Struck by a grey colored Audi A4 while walking in the Hilltown Road area, Rooney succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Rooney’s Legacy: A Devoted Father and ‘Farmer Joe’

Rooney’s funeral service was held at St Mary’s Star Of The Sea church in Rostrevor, where he was commemorated for his devotion to his family and his distinctive sense of humor. The parish priest touched on the fond memories associated with Rooney, including his nickname ‘Farmer Joe’, his first encounter with his partner Kathrina, and his role as a loving stepfather to Aimee-Lee.

Community Mourns the Loss

Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly and Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard extended their condolences, acknowledging Rooney’s contribution as a diligent family man. Tinnelly, a family friend and neighbor, described Rooney as a ‘hardworking family man and devoted daddy’. Hazzard, echoing similar sentiments, expressed his grief.

Support for ‘Life After’

Following Rooney’s burial at Kilbroney Cemetery, the bereaved family requested that, instead of flowers, donations be made to ‘Life After’. This charity lends support to those grieving the loss of loved ones in road accidents within Northern Ireland.

The police are still investigating the incident and are calling for any witnesses or individuals with relevant footage to come forward to aid in the investigation.