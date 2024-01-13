Tragic Drowning Sparks Nationwide Coastal Safety Push in New Zealand

In a tragic incident that has sparked significant safety measures, 43-year-old Reon Wikeepa from Bay of Plenty drowned at Moturiki Island, Mount Maunganui, in November 2022, after rescuing his 16-year-old daughter, Abigail, from the treacherous waves. A subsequent coroner’s report indicated that if a flotation device had been available at the time, Wikeepa’s chances of survival might have been significantly increased.

Wikeepa’s Legacy: A Push for Better Safety Measures

The heartrending incident has resulted in the installation of life-saving equipment at the site of Wikeepa’s death and a broader review of public rescue equipment by both Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) and Tauranga City Council. Coroner Ian Telford has recommended that the findings from the report be disseminated nationwide, underlining the universal risk posed by New Zealand’s extensive coastline. In response to this tragedy, SLSNZ has taken a further step and released New Zealand’s first-ever ‘Guide to Public Rescue Equipment,’ a comprehensive guide aiming to enhance the safety of the nation’s coastlines.

A Family’s Solace and a Country’s Commitment

The Wikeepa family takes solace in the knowledge that their father’s legacy will contribute to saving lives through the new safety measures being implemented. Warning signs and life-rings have now been installed at Moturiki Island, and the coroner’s report has been circulated among council chiefs across the country, promoting a gold standard in public rescue equipment. The family continues to honor Wikeepa’s memory, cherishing his act of heroism that has led to this nationwide safety push.

Alarming Drowning Statistics and the Road Ahead

The Bay of Plenty region has recently seen a worrying increase in drownings. The region recorded five fatalities in the 2022/2023 period, surpassing its 10-year average of three per year. The majority of those who drowned were male, with the key demographic being males aged 55-64. As New Zealand confronts these alarming figures, the nation can find hope in the legacy of heroes like Reon Wikeepa and the concerted efforts to make the coastlines safer for everyone.