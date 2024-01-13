en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Drowning Sparks Nationwide Coastal Safety Push in New Zealand

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Tragic Drowning Sparks Nationwide Coastal Safety Push in New Zealand

In a tragic incident that has sparked significant safety measures, 43-year-old Reon Wikeepa from Bay of Plenty drowned at Moturiki Island, Mount Maunganui, in November 2022, after rescuing his 16-year-old daughter, Abigail, from the treacherous waves. A subsequent coroner’s report indicated that if a flotation device had been available at the time, Wikeepa’s chances of survival might have been significantly increased.

Wikeepa’s Legacy: A Push for Better Safety Measures

The heartrending incident has resulted in the installation of life-saving equipment at the site of Wikeepa’s death and a broader review of public rescue equipment by both Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) and Tauranga City Council. Coroner Ian Telford has recommended that the findings from the report be disseminated nationwide, underlining the universal risk posed by New Zealand’s extensive coastline. In response to this tragedy, SLSNZ has taken a further step and released New Zealand’s first-ever ‘Guide to Public Rescue Equipment,’ a comprehensive guide aiming to enhance the safety of the nation’s coastlines.

A Family’s Solace and a Country’s Commitment

The Wikeepa family takes solace in the knowledge that their father’s legacy will contribute to saving lives through the new safety measures being implemented. Warning signs and life-rings have now been installed at Moturiki Island, and the coroner’s report has been circulated among council chiefs across the country, promoting a gold standard in public rescue equipment. The family continues to honor Wikeepa’s memory, cherishing his act of heroism that has led to this nationwide safety push.

Alarming Drowning Statistics and the Road Ahead

The Bay of Plenty region has recently seen a worrying increase in drownings. The region recorded five fatalities in the 2022/2023 period, surpassing its 10-year average of three per year. The majority of those who drowned were male, with the key demographic being males aged 55-64. As New Zealand confronts these alarming figures, the nation can find hope in the legacy of heroes like Reon Wikeepa and the concerted efforts to make the coastlines safer for everyone.

0
Accidents New Zealand Safety
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Guelph Dump Truck Collision: A Reminder of Road Safety and Infrastructure Vulnerability
In a rather unsettling turn of events, a dump truck became entangled with cable lines on Woodlawn Road at the intersection of Woolwich Street in Guelph, causing temporary traffic disruptions and necessitating immediate repair work. The incident, which saw the dump truck, with its bed raised, collide with the wires, has led to the driver
Guelph Dump Truck Collision: A Reminder of Road Safety and Infrastructure Vulnerability
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
1 hour ago
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
Colombia Mudslide: Rainfall Triggers Catastrophe, Claims Lives
2 hours ago
Colombia Mudslide: Rainfall Triggers Catastrophe, Claims Lives
High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in Houston: Two Teenagers Killed
24 mins ago
High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in Houston: Two Teenagers Killed
Gas Heater Explosion in Msida: No Injuries, But Raises Concerns
1 hour ago
Gas Heater Explosion in Msida: No Injuries, But Raises Concerns
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
1 hour ago
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
Latest Headlines
World News
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
8 seconds
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
17 seconds
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
24 seconds
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
24 seconds
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
31 seconds
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
35 seconds
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
Benson High School Bobcats Triumph Over Tombstone High School Yellow Jackets in Basketball Doubleheader
42 seconds
Benson High School Bobcats Triumph Over Tombstone High School Yellow Jackets in Basketball Doubleheader
Manchester United Eyes Benfica's Joao Neves for Potential Transfer
42 seconds
Manchester United Eyes Benfica's Joao Neves for Potential Transfer
Secretary Blinken Steers Diplomatic Mission Across the Middle East
48 seconds
Secretary Blinken Steers Diplomatic Mission Across the Middle East
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
30 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
37 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
39 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app