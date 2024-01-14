en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Drowning Sparks Initiative: Flotation Devices to Safeguard Coastlines

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Tragic Drowning Sparks Initiative: Flotation Devices to Safeguard Coastlines

Loving father Reon Wikeepa, 43, made the ultimate sacrifice, drowning while saving his 16-year-old daughter, Abigail, off Moturiki Island. His selflessness prompted a critical examination of coastal safety measures.

Installation of Flotation Devices:

Wikeepa’s tragic demise led to the installation of life-saving flotation devices at the site of his death. Coroner Ian Telford’s report emphasized the importance of ready access to such devices, prompting Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Tauranga City Council to review public rescue equipment across Aotearoa.

New Zealand Takes Action:

The initiative goes beyond Moturiki Island. Coroner Telford’s call for widespread implementation has resulted in the launch of New Zealand’s first Guide to Public Rescue Equipment, providing a standardized approach for land managers to enhance coastal safety nationwide.

Comfort in Tragedy:

Wikeepa’s family finds solace in the positive outcome of their loss – a safer coastline. Nikki Tuhakaraina, Wikeepa’s sister, expressed pride in her brother’s legacy and the potential to save countless lives. The family’s unity and strong bonds remain unwavering, transcending the sorrow of their profound loss.

0
Accidents New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
A disturbing incident unfolded in Christchurch when a person was struck by a car, leading to their immediate hospitalization. The unsettling event occurred on Richards Ave in the suburb of Papanui, casting a shadow over the usually peaceful neighborhood. Police Statement: According to the local police, the unfortunate collision transpired just before 3 pm and
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
Traffic Chaos in Auckland as Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Southern Motorway
1 hour ago
Traffic Chaos in Auckland as Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Southern Motorway
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
2 hours ago
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
Emergency Crews Swiftly Tackle Dual Fires in South Island
15 mins ago
Emergency Crews Swiftly Tackle Dual Fires in South Island
Explosion at Nimroz Governor's Building: A Cloak of Uncertainty Hangs Over Badakhshan
33 mins ago
Explosion at Nimroz Governor's Building: A Cloak of Uncertainty Hangs Over Badakhshan
Dramatic Car Plunge from Second Floor Stirs Setia Alam, Malaysia
35 mins ago
Dramatic Car Plunge from Second Floor Stirs Setia Alam, Malaysia
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
23 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
54 seconds
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
1 min
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
2 mins
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
2 mins
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
4 mins
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
4 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election
5 mins
Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
11 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app