Accidents

Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori County

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:01 am EST
Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori County

In a tragic turn of events, a young boy named Maccain Okinyi from Nyatike, Migori county, lost his life to the unforgiving currents of the swollen River Migori. The incident has left the local community reeling, as it follows the recent drowning of another resident, Lilian Akinyi, in the same river.

Okinyi’s Last Moments

Okinyi, a Grade Five pupil at St Gabriel’s Primary School, was set to advance to Grade Six in January 2024. On the fateful day, he had ventured into a nearby forest with his younger brother and two friends. It is alleged that the boys were attempting to flee the forest, a decision that led to the tragic event. Okinyi drowned in his attempt to cross the treacherous river.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Okinyi’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves through Nyatike. The family maintained a vigil by the river for three anguishing days until Okinyi’s body was discovered downstream. The local community, including teachers from St Gabriel’s Primary School, have rallied around the family in this hour of grief, providing much-needed support.

Immediate Aftermath and Calls for Investigation

In the aftermath of this heartbreaking incident, divers were engaged in an extensive search before they eventually recovered Okinyi’s body, which now rests at Migori mortuary. The incident has triggered calls for a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The concern that the boys may have been pursued out of the forest has added a layer of complexity to this tragedy. As the family prepares for Okinyi’s funeral, planned for the first week of January 2024, they are left with more questions than answers.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

