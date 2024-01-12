en English
Accidents

Tragic Drowning in Newbury Reveals Arrest Warrant for Victim

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Tragic Drowning in Newbury Reveals Arrest Warrant for Victim

David Harwood, a 54-year-old man from Byfield, Massachusetts met with a tragic fate on Thursday evening, succumbing to the swift currents of the Parker River in Newbury. His life’s final act played out in the presence of witnesses who reported a distressing tableau of Harwood entrapped in a brush near the intersection of Forest Street and River Street.

Rescue Attempts Fall Short

A bystander, moved by Harwood’s plight, valiantly ventured into the treacherous waters in an attempt to rescue the entrapped man. However, the river’s relentless currents proved too strong, rendering the rescue attempt unsuccessful. This heart-wrenching development led to a full-scale water rescue operation. Despite the best efforts of multiple emergency personnel from various communities, Harwood’s life could not be saved.

Unveiling a Darker Past

As the dust began to settle on this tragic incident, a startling revelation emerged. Harwood, unbeknownst to the police at the time of the event, was a man with an active arrest warrant. His troubled past had seen him evade police custody on January 3 at his Forest Street home, which was later condemned. The Newbury Police Department was not actively pursuing Harwood at the time of the incident and only discovered his presence in Newbury posthumously, upon confirming his identification on Friday morning.

An End to the Chase

The Newbury Police Department, while expressing their condolences to Harwood’s family, announced the closure of the criminal investigation related to Harwood. The announcement, coming in the aftermath of the incident, marked a solemn end to Harwood’s run from the law. The police also expressed gratitude to the residents for their cooperation during the rescue and recovery efforts. Despite the tragic circumstances, Harwood’s untimely demise brought closure to a chapter that had been marked by evasion and pursuit.

Accidents
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

