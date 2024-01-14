en English
Accidents

Tragic Drowning at U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Tensions Over Texas Immigration Policies

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
Tragic Drowning at U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Tensions Over Texas Immigration Policies

The calm of the Rio Grande was shattered on Friday night by a tragedy that would once again thrust the U.S.-Mexico border into the spotlight. In the darkness, a woman and two children met a grim fate—drowning while attempting to cross into the United States near Eagle Pass, Texas. This incident, however, is more than a tale of a desperate journey ending in catastrophe. It has become a flashpoint in an escalating battle between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Biden Administration, each vying for control over immigration policies.

Texas Takes a Stand

Beneath the watchful eye of Governor Abbott, Texas has taken decisive measures to fortify its border. One such example is the addition of concertina wire and fencing at non-legal entry points like Shelby Park, a known passage for those entering the country illegally. The state’s intention is clear—to deter unauthorized crossings. However, this approach has garnered criticism, with detractors arguing that it is not only dangerous but also encroaches upon federal authority over immigration.

A Tragedy in the Making

The night of the drownings, federal Border Patrol agents, tasked with ensuring the safety of these treacherous crossings, were reportedly prevented from reaching the migrants in distress. The blockade came not from Mexico, but from their own country—Texas National Guard troops denied them entry to the area, citing orders to not grant access even in an emergency. The Texas Military Department (TMD) has countered these claims, stating they neither observed any distressed migrants nor turned anyone away from the U.S. border, suggesting they were unaware of the situation until they saw Mexican authorities responding to the incident.

Legal Repercussions and Criticism

The tragic incident has prompted a filing with the U.S. Supreme Court accusing Texas of obstructing federal Border Patrol agents’ access to the river. The bodies of the victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were recovered by Mexican authorities, underscoring the dire consequences of this dispute. Critics of Texas’s policies argue that they are cruel, dangerous, and in violation of federal authority over immigration, posing significant risks to those attempting to make the perilous journey across the border.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

