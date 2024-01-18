Tragic Drowning at Tallows Beach Emphasizes Importance of Beach Safety

In an unfortunate incident that underscores the importance of beach safety, a young man tragically drowned at Tallows Beach, Byron Bay. The man, who was in his 20s, was found unconscious and not breathing. Despite immediate attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the individual was declared dead at the scene. This tragedy brings to light the inherent risks of swimming outside patrolled hours at beaches known for strong rips and large gutters.

A Grim Reminder of Beach Safety

This incident, which is currently under investigation by the Tweed/Byron Police District, is a grim reminder of the dangers associated with swimming in unmonitored areas, especially during times when lifeguard services are unavailable. The beach, known for its strong rips and large gutters, is typically patrolled by lifeguards from 9 am to 5 pm. The victim, unfortunately, was swimming outside of these hours.

Alarming Drowning Statistics

The tragic event at Tallows Beach is not an isolated incident. Just a day prior, a woman in her 30s suffered a similar fate at Shelly Beach. These two events have brought the New South Wales (NSW) summer coastal drowning figure to 11, equalling last year's count. However, a more disturbing trend emerges when considering the total number of coastal drownings since July 1, 2023, which stands significantly higher at 33, compared to 19 in the previous year. The vast majority of these victims, about 83%, are males.

Heightened Calls for Beach Safety

In light of these events, there have been heightened calls from authorities and beach safety organizations for stricter adherence to safety rules. The CEO of Surf Life Saving NSW has specifically urged beachgoers to only enter the water at patrolled locations. The recent spate of drownings could potentially trigger discussions on enhancing safety measures for beachgoers, including the possibility of extending lifeguard patrolling hours or intensifying public awareness campaigns about beach safety.