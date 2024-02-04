Tragic Downpour: Karachi Factory Worker Drowns in Storm Drain

In a heart-wrenching incident in Karachi, Fakhar Alam, a 45-year-old factory worker and father of five tragically drowned in a storm water drain during a heavy downpour. The tragedy unfolded in Baldia Town's Ali Enterprises area as Alam was making his way to the dyeing factory where he worked.

A Rainy Saturday Night

On the fateful rainy Saturday night, Alam, a resident of Baldia Town Sector 5-L, chose to abandon his motorcycle and planned to commute via rickshaw instead. Despite his precautions, the unexpected happened. He fell into a stormwater drain, a death trap that claimed his life. His body was recovered by rescue workers the following day and was transported to Civil Hospital, Karachi, before being moved to a morgue for identification.

The Sole Breadwinner

Alam, the lone breadwinner for his family, leaves behind a void that can never be filled. His untimely demise has left his family in a state of despair and shock. The family attributes his death to the alleged negligence of the Karachi administration. Bereaved and hopeless, they have little expectation of any assistance from the government.

More Rain-Related Tragedies

Alam's tragic end wasn't the only casualty of the night. Another individual, a 25-year-old garbage collector named Bashir Khan, also lost his life, drowned in a water-filled street near Manghopir's degree college. Moreover, two women sustained injuries when heavy rain caused the collapse of a weakened cement lintel roof in the Sharafi Goth area.