Tragic Discovery in Macon: Two Women Suspected to be Victims of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Two women, 76-year-old Bertha Jackson and 65-year-old Lenora Maynard, were discovered lifeless in a residence on Prince Street, Macon, Georgia. The disquieting discovery was made following the growing concerns of a family member who, after unsuccessful attempts at establishing contact, tried to enter the house through a window but was unable to gain access.

A Desolate Discovery

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department was summoned to the scene, forcing their way into the dwelling. Inside, they were met with the tragic sight of the two deceased women in the living room, close to a wood-burning stove. Preliminary investigations led by Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones suggest that the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, a silent killer that goes unnoticed until it's too late.

The Silent Killer

Carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas, is known for its lethal potency when inhaled in large amounts. The gas is typically produced by faulty, improperly used, or incorrectly vented fuel-burning appliances such as stoves, generators, and heaters. In this particular case, the wood-burning stove in the living room is suspected to be the source of the deadly gas. The stove, sitting innocently amidst the domestic tranquility, turned into an unsuspected harbinger of death.

Continuing Investigations and Community Safety

Authorities are continuing their investigation to confirm the exact cause of death. Beyond confirming the cause, the investigation serves a critical purpose of ensuring community safety by preventing similar incidents. The loss of Bertha Jackson and Lenora Maynard serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regular maintenance and inspection of heating appliances, especially during the cold winter months when their usage is at its peak.