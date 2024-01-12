Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program

In an unfortunate incident, Dr. Ani S Das, a respected agriculture expert and the Director of Planning at the Kerala Agricultural University, tragically collapsed during a live television program on Doordarshan, a government-run channel in India. This unexpected event took place on a Friday around 6:30 pm during the ‘Krishi Darshan’ program, a platform where Dr. Das, known for his deep knowledge on agricultural topics, often appeared as an expert.

Shocking Incident on Live Television

The shocking incident occurred while Dr. Das was participating in an enlightening discussion on the ‘Krishi Darshan’ program. Despite the immediate efforts to rush him to the Medical College Hospital, he could not be revived, leading to a sudden and tragic demise that has left many in shock and mourning. The 59-year-old was well-known for his occasional appearances on the channel, where he shared his profound insights and knowledge on agricultural issues.

Police and Channel Sources Confirm the Incident

The unexpected event at the Doordarshan studio has been confirmed by both police and channel sources. However, further details regarding the cause of Dr. Das’s collapse or the attempts to save him remain undisclosed at the moment.

A Great Loss to the Agricultural Community

The tragic passing of Dr. Das is undoubtedly a massive loss to the agricultural community, particularly in Kerala, where his expertise and commitment were highly valued. His significant contributions, especially in the planning and development of the Kerala Agricultural University, will be remembered fondly by his colleagues and the entire agricultural sector. This news has been shared widely by various sources, and the ongoing investigation will hopefully shed more light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.