Tragic Deaths in Syrian Refugee Camp Highlight Urgent Need for Safe Heating

Three family members, aged 18, 8, and 7, tragically lost their lives in the Atma camp community, situated in the northern countryside of Idleb, near the Syrian-Turkish border. Falling victim to the hazardous heating methods used within their tent, the fatalities underscore the grave living conditions for displaced persons in northwestern Syria.

Advertisment

Victims of a Deadly Winter

The deceased, Mousa Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi, Abdul Bari Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi, and Issa Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi, were displaced persons who had migrated from al-Latamna situated in the northern countryside of Hama. They met their untimely demise through asphyxiation, as they utilized coal for heating in the aTal al-Karama camps. The fatal accident took place during their sleep, leaving a wound in the heart of their community.

The Struggle for Safe Heating

Advertisment

The camps in northwestern Syria, especially in Idleb and Aleppo countrysides, have been grappling with the persistent issue of providing safe heating solutions for quite some time now. A recent rainstorm has only exacerbated the situation, causing damage to many tents and highlighting the dire conditions faced by displaced persons further.

A Plea for Improved Conditions

Despite the desperate need for better living conditions, the response from humanitarian organizations is being viewed as inadequate. This has led to a series of tragic incidents involving primitive heating methods. The tragic loss of the three members of the Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi family has once again drawn attention to the pressing need for urgent action.