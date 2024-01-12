Tragic Death of Young Tree Trimmer Shocks Naples Community

On January 6, an ordinary workday in Naples, Florida, turned tragic for a 22-year-old tree trimmer, Nelson Louis Tutputul. The young man was in the process of trimming a large tree branch when an unexpected gust of wind caused the branch to fall, striking him and pinning him against the tree approximately 50 feet above the ground. The force of the impact rendered him unconscious, leaving him stuck in a perilous position.

Attempted Rescue by Brother and Community

Nelson’s younger brother, 21-year-old Norman Tutputul, who was also present at the scene working for B & G Lawn & Lawncare, attempted a daring rescue. In the process of cutting down the branch in an effort to release Nelson, Norman fell from the tree. He sustained injuries, however, they were non-life-threatening and he was promptly hospitalized.

Community Efforts and Tragic Loss

The incident was reported to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. A local roofing company even attempted to assist in the rescue with a forklift. Despite these concerted efforts, however, it took fire rescue personnel an entire hour to reach Nelson and bring him down. The delay was fatal. By the time Nelson was reached, he was pronounced dead, leaving his family and the community to grapple with the loss of a young life.

Fallout and the Grieving Family

The sudden tragedy has deeply affected the Tutputul family, leaving them to mourn the loss of Nelson. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those in the tree trimming industry, particularly when conditions are unpredictable. The tragic loss of Nelson Louis Tutputul has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and the local community in Naples, Florida.