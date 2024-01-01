en English
Accidents

Tragic Death of Toddler in Uncovered Borewell Reveals Safety Issues

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:52 pm EST
Tragic Death of Toddler in Uncovered Borewell Reveals Safety Issues

In a tragic turn of events, a two-year-old girl, Angel Sakhra, met an untimely death after falling into an uncovered borewell at her home in Ran village, Devbhumi Dwarka district, Gujarat. Despite the relentless efforts of several agencies, including the fire brigade, Indian Army, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Angel was retrieved in an unconscious state after an eight-hour-long operation.

The Desperate Rescue Operation

The incident triggered an urgent response, with the first responders being the local fire brigade and health department. As Angel remained trapped between 25 to 35 feet underground, specialized teams from the Defence, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were called to the scene. To keep her alive, oxygen was constantly pumped into the borewell, and multiple extraction methods were attempted, including the use of hooks and ropes.

The Unfortunate Outcome

Although an alternative plan to dig a parallel rescue well was underway, the NDRF team managed to rotate and extract the toddler before its completion. However, the joy was short-lived. Angel was rushed to a hospital in Khambhalia town, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival, leaving her family and rescuers heartbroken.

The Underlying Issues

The incident has cast a spotlight on the precarious conditions under which Angel’s impoverished family lived. Angel’s parents, unable to afford a handpump or motor pump, had covered the borewell with a plastic bucket—a makeshift solution that proved deadly. It also highlighted a broader issue in India— the dangers of uncovered borewells. Such accidents involving children are unfortunately not uncommon, raising serious safety concerns.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

