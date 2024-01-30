Tragic Death of Toddler in Centerville, Iowa: Man Charged with Child Endangerment

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in the quiet town of Centerville, Iowa, a vibrant life was tragically cut short. Two-year-old Journey Marberry succumbed to critical injuries on January 19, sending shockwaves across the community. Journey was initially rushed to MercyOne Hospital in Centerville, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, where she lost her battle for life on Saturday.

Roger Gillespie Arrested

Following the tragic incident, the Iowa State Patrol apprehended 48-year-old Roger Gillespie. Gillespie, who was in charge of Journey's care during the time she was injured, has been charged with child endangerment leading to death. Gillespie is currently incarcerated at the Appanoose County Jail, awaiting a legal judgment that could dramatically alter the course of his life.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken up the case, delving into the circumstances surrounding Journey's fatal injuries. As the facts of the case unfold, the community remains in a state of shock and mourning over the loss of a child so young. The details of the case have not yet been disclosed to the public, leaving a cloud of uncertainty and concern over the tragic loss.