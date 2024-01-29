Tragic Death of Elderly Woman Sparks Criticism Over Electricity Meter Placement

Bernadette Faulkner, an 80-year-old woman residing in a council flat in Bloomsbury, London, tragically lost her life following a fall caused by an impractically placed electricity meter. Standing at a mere 4ft 10 inches, Ms. Faulkner was compelled to use a stepladder to reach the prepayment meter, situated roughly 8ft off the ground.

An Avoidable Tragedy

On December 2, 2022, after replenishing the meter's credit, she took a fall from the ladder and was subsequently discovered by her neighbors. Despite the accident, she declined immediate medical intervention, spending two agonizing days unable to call for help. Eventually, on December 4, she managed to summon an ambulance. However, her injuries proved too severe, leading to her unfortunate demise on December 8.

Critical Inquest Findings

Following this tragic event, an inquest took place under the supervision of Coroner Ian Potter. The result was a 'prevention of future deaths report' delivered to the Department for Housing, Planning and Building Safety. This report drew attention to the ill-considered location of the meter, suggesting the pressing need for industry standards to ensure accessibility and safety for all residents.

Current Regulations and Their Implications

As per current guidelines from Ofgem, the energy regulator, prepayment meters should be installed in locations that are safe and practical. Furthermore, these guidelines provide for vulnerable customers to request relocation of the meter. However, these guidelines, unfortunately, did not apply to Ms. Faulkner's meter as it had been installed two decades prior.

In response to this incident, Ofgem has expressed condolences and emphasized the responsibility of suppliers to assess the suitability and safety of meter installations for customers. The Department for Housing, Planning and Building Safety expressed similar sentiments and committed to reviewing the coroner's findings in an effort to prevent such tragedies in the future.