Tragic Death of Elderly Pekin Woman Highlights Dangers of Extreme Cold

On a biting Tuesday morning, an 85-year-old Pekin resident, Burma Bozarth, embarked on a day that would tragically be her last. In a turn of events that shook the community on the 1400 block of 12th Street in Pekin, Bozarth succumbed to the brutal clutches of hypothermia after an unfortunate fall outside her home.

A Day of Tragedy

A witness reported seeing Bozarth leaving her home at around 8:30 a.m. However, by late afternoon, she was discovered in a state that belied the morning's normalcy. At approximately 5 p.m., she was found unresponsive but breathing outside her house. The emergency services were promptly alerted, who transported her to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The Battle at the Medical Center

Arriving in critical condition, Bozarth was immediately subjected to aggressive rewarming efforts and emergent care. Despite the tireless work of the medical professionals, her condition continued to deteriorate. At 6:38 p.m., only an hour and a half after she was discovered, Bozarth was pronounced dead, the relentless cold proving too severe a foe.

Peoria County Coroner's Report

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood later confirmed the cause of death as hypothermia. The temperature at the time of Bozarth's fall was recorded at a frigid 7 degrees, with a wind chill of 2 degrees, marking a stark reminder of the dangers extreme cold weather poses to vulnerable individuals.

As the community grieves the loss of Bozarth, her untimely death serves as a harsh wake-up call to the deadly implications of the season's plummeting temperatures. Her story stands as a stark reminder to us all, underlining the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of the susceptible during harsh weather conditions.