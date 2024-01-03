Tragic Death of Child in Hamirpur Sparks Investigation into Alleged Negligence

In an unfortunate incident that transpired in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, a seven-year-old child met with a tragic end as he fell into an uncovered septic tank amidst the chaos of construction work. The incident occurred at the site of the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project in Khaggal, shedding light on the potential risks lurking in the vicinity of such massive infrastructure undertakings.

Allegations of Negligence

The child’s father, Aman Sharma, a local resident of Khaggal village, has lodged a complaint with the Sadar police station. He alleges negligence on the part of the construction company, claiming that their lax safety measures and oversight led to this unfortunate incident. The father’s grief-stricken voice echoes the sentiment of many who seek accountability and justice for such preventable tragedies.

Investigation Underway

Responding to the complaint, Hamirpur’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Aakriti Sharma, confirmed that an investigation has been launched. The primary goal of this probe is to understand the circumstances leading to the accident and to determine the degree of negligence involved. The police force is committed to identifying and holding the responsible parties accountable, reflecting their dedication to justice and public safety.

A Wake-Up Call

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety protocols and measures, especially in high-risk environments such as construction sites. It emphasises the need for strict adherence to safety guidelines and the dire consequences of negligence. As the community mourns the loss of a young life, it also awaits the findings of the investigation and the resulting actions taken against those found responsible.