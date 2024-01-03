en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Death of Child in Hamirpur Sparks Investigation into Alleged Negligence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
Tragic Death of Child in Hamirpur Sparks Investigation into Alleged Negligence

In an unfortunate incident that transpired in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, a seven-year-old child met with a tragic end as he fell into an uncovered septic tank amidst the chaos of construction work. The incident occurred at the site of the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project in Khaggal, shedding light on the potential risks lurking in the vicinity of such massive infrastructure undertakings.

Allegations of Negligence

The child’s father, Aman Sharma, a local resident of Khaggal village, has lodged a complaint with the Sadar police station. He alleges negligence on the part of the construction company, claiming that their lax safety measures and oversight led to this unfortunate incident. The father’s grief-stricken voice echoes the sentiment of many who seek accountability and justice for such preventable tragedies.

Investigation Underway

Responding to the complaint, Hamirpur’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Aakriti Sharma, confirmed that an investigation has been launched. The primary goal of this probe is to understand the circumstances leading to the accident and to determine the degree of negligence involved. The police force is committed to identifying and holding the responsible parties accountable, reflecting their dedication to justice and public safety.

A Wake-Up Call

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety protocols and measures, especially in high-risk environments such as construction sites. It emphasises the need for strict adherence to safety guidelines and the dire consequences of negligence. As the community mourns the loss of a young life, it also awaits the findings of the investigation and the resulting actions taken against those found responsible.

0
Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Fresno Resident Joseph Gonzalez Dies in Head-On Collision: Investigation Underway
On the 26th of December, 2023, a head-on collision on Highway 59 near Rahilly Road, Merced County, claimed the life of a young man from Fresno. Joseph Gonzalez, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene following the tragic accident involving his 2019 Jeep SUV and a 2020 Freightliner box truck. The Incident The incident took
Fresno Resident Joseph Gonzalez Dies in Head-On Collision: Investigation Underway
Mountain Lion Euthanized after Vehicle Collision in Saratoga
6 mins ago
Mountain Lion Euthanized after Vehicle Collision in Saratoga
New Year's Eve Tragedy: High-Speed Crash in Cocoa Beach Claims Life
7 mins ago
New Year's Eve Tragedy: High-Speed Crash in Cocoa Beach Claims Life
Hit-and-Run Incident on U.S. Highway 12 Leaves Elma Woman Injured
4 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Incident on U.S. Highway 12 Leaves Elma Woman Injured
Havre Heroes Honored: Lifesaving Award and the Push for Improved Police Mental Health Training
4 mins ago
Havre Heroes Honored: Lifesaving Award and the Push for Improved Police Mental Health Training
Traffic Collision Causes Major Congestion on M5 Near Bridgwater
5 mins ago
Traffic Collision Causes Major Congestion on M5 Near Bridgwater
Latest Headlines
World News
Snipback AI Unveils Monetization Feature for Club Sports Teams
17 seconds
Snipback AI Unveils Monetization Feature for Club Sports Teams
Analyst Raises Alarm Over Trump's Support and Its Parallels to Historical Fascist Movements
27 seconds
Analyst Raises Alarm Over Trump's Support and Its Parallels to Historical Fascist Movements
Kuwaiti Figures Call for Transparency and Change in National Statement
28 seconds
Kuwaiti Figures Call for Transparency and Change in National Statement
Michigan's McCarthy Dismisses Sign-Stealing Allegations Ahead of Championship Game
29 seconds
Michigan's McCarthy Dismisses Sign-Stealing Allegations Ahead of Championship Game
Liberal Democrats Demand Early General Election, Challenge Prime Minister Sunak
32 seconds
Liberal Democrats Demand Early General Election, Challenge Prime Minister Sunak
Cleveland Browns to Rest Key Players Ahead of AFC Playoffs
1 min
Cleveland Browns to Rest Key Players Ahead of AFC Playoffs
Mikey Whipwreck: A Wrestling Legend's Fight Against Post-Concussion Syndrome
1 min
Mikey Whipwreck: A Wrestling Legend's Fight Against Post-Concussion Syndrome
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
2 mins
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
2 mins
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
21 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app