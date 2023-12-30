en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Croydon House Fire Claims Three Lives, Leaves One in Critical Condition

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:18 pm EST
Tragic Croydon House Fire Claims Three Lives, Leaves One in Critical Condition

In a tragic turn of events, a house fire in Croydon, south London, has claimed the lives of three individuals and left another battling for survival. The incident unfolded at a residence on Sanderstead Road, just shortly before 11pm on Friday.

Tragic Findings at the Scene

Upon their arrival, firefighters and emergency personnel were met with a devastating scene. Two men were discovered lifeless, with one estimated to be in his 40s. A third man, assumed to be in his 30s, was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries the following afternoon.

Nationality of the Victims

All victims of this horrific incident are believed to be Polish nationals. The Metropolitan Police are currently working diligently to confirm their identities and notify their families accordingly.

Additional Injured Parties

In addition to the fatalities, two other men, also thought to be Polish nationals, sought treatment independently at a hospital. One of these men is presently in a life-threatening condition, while the other has been discharged after receiving necessary medical care.

Investigation Underway

The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire that ravaged the two-storey terraced property. This inquiry is being conducted by both the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police, with crime scene tents set up around the impacted property.

Chief Inspector Imran Asghar expressed deep sorrow over the incident, assuring that efforts are ongoing to assist the families of the deceased and determine the cause of this devastating blaze. With the cause of the fire still shrouded in mystery, the community is left to grapple with the loss and the unsettling uncertainty.

0
Accidents Poland
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Motorcyclist Fights for Life after Head-On Collision in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Collision South of Perth Raises Concerns Over Road Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS

By Nimrah Khatoon

Dominica Police Investigate Homicide, Accident, and Hit-and-Run Amidst Criticism Towards Local News Outlet

By BNN Correspondents

Cambambe in Disquiet: Shipwrecks Leave Four Youths Missing ...
@Accidents · 27 mins
Cambambe in Disquiet: Shipwrecks Leave Four Youths Missing ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Highlights Need for Increased Road Safety

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Highlights Need for Increased Road Safety
Christmas Day Floods Escalate to 21 Fatalities in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal

By Mazhar Abbas

Christmas Day Floods Escalate to 21 Fatalities in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal
Ladysmith Floods: A Community’s Enduring Hope Amidst Tragedy

By Mazhar Abbas

Ladysmith Floods: A Community's Enduring Hope Amidst Tragedy
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Former Afghan Pilots: A Reflection on Safety and Decision-Making

By Saboor Bayat

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Former Afghan Pilots: A Reflection on Safety and Decision-Making
Latest Headlines
World News
Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson's Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal
29 seconds
Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson's Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
31 seconds
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
50 seconds
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
1 min
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
2 mins
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
3 mins
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
6 mins
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
6 mins
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
6 mins
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
44 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app