Tragic Croydon House Fire Claims Three Lives, Leaves One in Critical Condition

In a tragic turn of events, a house fire in Croydon, south London, has claimed the lives of three individuals and left another battling for survival. The incident unfolded at a residence on Sanderstead Road, just shortly before 11pm on Friday.

Tragic Findings at the Scene

Upon their arrival, firefighters and emergency personnel were met with a devastating scene. Two men were discovered lifeless, with one estimated to be in his 40s. A third man, assumed to be in his 30s, was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries the following afternoon.

Nationality of the Victims

All victims of this horrific incident are believed to be Polish nationals. The Metropolitan Police are currently working diligently to confirm their identities and notify their families accordingly.

Additional Injured Parties

In addition to the fatalities, two other men, also thought to be Polish nationals, sought treatment independently at a hospital. One of these men is presently in a life-threatening condition, while the other has been discharged after receiving necessary medical care.

Investigation Underway

The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire that ravaged the two-storey terraced property. This inquiry is being conducted by both the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police, with crime scene tents set up around the impacted property.

Chief Inspector Imran Asghar expressed deep sorrow over the incident, assuring that efforts are ongoing to assist the families of the deceased and determine the cause of this devastating blaze. With the cause of the fire still shrouded in mystery, the community is left to grapple with the loss and the unsettling uncertainty.