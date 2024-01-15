Tragic Convoy Accident Claims Life of Mumuni Fuseini in Ghana

On a fateful day in April 2023, a tragic event unfolded on the Accra-Kumasi N6 highway near Ohene Nkwanta, Nobewam, a member of the Vice President’s office, Mumuni Fuseini, lost his life in a devastating road accident. The convoy of the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, was involved in the fatal collision.

Loss of a Dedicated Officer

According to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Fuseini was an esteemed member of the Closed Protection Unit, responsible for the security detail of Ghana’s prominent officials. His untimely demise has left a void in the office, with the Vice President expressing deep sorrow over the incident on social media.

Aftermath of the Tragedy

The accident resulted in injuries to eight individuals and caused significant damage to several vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Mercedes Benz. The Ghana National Fire Service, which responded to the distress call, has announced that investigations into the crash are ongoing.

A Farewell in Accordance with Tradition

As per Islamic tradition, Fuseini was swiftly buried, with a service held in Madina, Accra. The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who was also involved in the crash, is reported to be in good health. Vice President Bawumia extended his condolences to Fuseini’s family, praying for his forgiveness and entry into paradise.