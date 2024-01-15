en English
Accidents

Tragic Convoy Accident Claims Life of Mumuni Fuseini in Ghana

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Tragic Convoy Accident Claims Life of Mumuni Fuseini in Ghana

On a fateful day in April 2023, a tragic event unfolded on the Accra-Kumasi N6 highway near Ohene Nkwanta, Nobewam, a member of the Vice President’s office, Mumuni Fuseini, lost his life in a devastating road accident. The convoy of the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, was involved in the fatal collision.

Loss of a Dedicated Officer

According to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Fuseini was an esteemed member of the Closed Protection Unit, responsible for the security detail of Ghana’s prominent officials. His untimely demise has left a void in the office, with the Vice President expressing deep sorrow over the incident on social media.

Aftermath of the Tragedy

The accident resulted in injuries to eight individuals and caused significant damage to several vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Mercedes Benz. The Ghana National Fire Service, which responded to the distress call, has announced that investigations into the crash are ongoing.

A Farewell in Accordance with Tradition

As per Islamic tradition, Fuseini was swiftly buried, with a service held in Madina, Accra. The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who was also involved in the crash, is reported to be in good health. Vice President Bawumia extended his condolences to Fuseini’s family, praying for his forgiveness and entry into paradise.

Accidents Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

