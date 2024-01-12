Tragic Construction Accident in Liliw, Laguna: One Dead, Two Injured

On a somber January 12, 2024, the quiet town of Liliw, Laguna was shaken by a tragic accident at a local construction site. A riprap structure that was being erected on a river dam collapsed, claiming the life of a construction worker and leaving two others seriously injured. The incident is a stark reminder of the inherent dangers that construction workers face, especially when dealing with infrastructure projects such as erosion control structures.

Riprap Collapse: A Deadly Accident

The fatality was a 36-year-old worker named Vijay Salisod. The unfortunate incident transpired as he and his colleagues were constructing riprap stones on the river dam. A landslide, triggered by continuous rain, brought about a devastating cascade of soil and rocks from the river cliff, burying the workers under. While Salisod’s life was tragically cut short, two of his fellow workers sustained severe injuries but were rescued by their co-workers and responders.

The Aftermath and the Action Taken

Immediately after the incident, the injured workers were rushed to Nagcarlan District Hospital for urgent medical treatment. As the news of the tragedy spread, the police were directed to secure the area, ensuring no unauthorized personnel could enter. Concurrently, they were tasked with coordinating with the municipal government to assess the situation and devise plans to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The Unforgiving Nature of Construction Work

This tragic accident is an unwelcome reminder of the perils faced by construction workers daily. While the cause of the collapse is not explicitly stated, it underscores the potential for accidents when safety measures may not be sufficiently adhered to or when unforeseen circumstances, like continuous rain, come into play. The loss of Vijay Salisod and the injuries sustained by his colleagues serve as a somber note to the importance of workplace safety, especially in high-risk sectors like construction.