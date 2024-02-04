Tragic Collision on Philip Goldson Highway: Concepcion Village Resident Pronounced Dead

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal collision on the Philip Goldson Highway claimed the life of a 33-year-old man from Concepcion Village in the Corozal District. The man, identified as Narciso Gamboa, met his untimely demise on Friday evening at Mile 73 on the highway.

Details of the Collision

Gamboa was driving a gray Toyota Hilux pickup when he collided with a parked trailer loaded with sugar cane. The trailer was attached to a red International Truck, owned by Nelvin Dianin Garcia of Louisville Village. Garcia had finished loading the trailer and parked it off the highway in front of his house earlier that day, unaware of the impending catastrophe.

Aftermath of the Fatal Accident

In the aftermath of the collision, Gamboa's body was transported to the Corozal Community Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning. Following the pronouncement, his body was transferred to the Corozal Morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation Underway

Currently, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many questioning the safety measures on the Philip Goldson Highway. As the investigation unfolds, it is hoped that light will be shed on this tragic event, offering some form of closure to the victim's family and friends.