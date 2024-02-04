Tragic Collision on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Claims Four Lives; Union Minister Offers Condolences

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway this Sunday, four members of a family met with a tragic end. The family was traveling from Jammu to Udhampur when their vehicle collided with a truck near Tikri in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased include Nitin Dogra (37), his wife Ritu (32), and their daughters Khushi (17) and Vani (11). The surviving member, a child named Brinda (15), sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Government Medical College Hospital.

A Rashly-Driven Truck and a Family's Loss

The mishap occurred when a rashly-driven truck collided with the family's car, resulting in the instantaneous death of four family members. The truck driver involved in the incident reportedly fled the scene. The local police have since registered a case and are in the process of apprehending the errant driver. This incident has once again raised questions about the safety of the busy Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which is notorious for similar incidents.

Union Minister Expresses Condolences

In the aftermath of the accident, Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed profound shock and sorrow. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished for the speedy recovery of Brinda, the injured child. He also assured that all possible medical aid will be provided for the child's recovery.

Heightened Safety Concerns on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The tragic accident has reignited discussions about the safety standards on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The busy highway has been a site of several similar unfortunate incidents in the past. The need for enhanced safety measures and careful driving is once again underscored by this tragic event, as stakeholders grapple with the recurring issue of road accidents on this stretch of highway.