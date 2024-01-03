Tragic Collision Claims Life of Teenager in North Somerset; Police Appeal for Witnesses

In a tragic incident that has reverberated through the quiet town of North Somerset, 18-year-old Emma Armstrong was fatally struck by a black Toyota IQ3 in Backwell, near Nailsea, on the evening of September 28. The accident, which took place on West Town Road around 7.30 pm, left the teenager with severe injuries that she bravely battled in the hospital for over two weeks, before ultimately succumbing to them on October 15.

Renewed Call for Witnesses

The Avon and Somerset Police, in their unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth behind the fatal accident, have issued a renewed call for witnesses. They are eager to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or have any information that could aid the ongoing investigation. As part of their meticulous investigative process, house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being conducted to gather as much evidence as possible.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The police have provided a reference number (5223237280) for those who can assist with the case and have also mentioned the option for individuals to report information anonymously through Crimestoppers. In their determination to understand the circumstances that led to the tragic event, the authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance.

Support for the Bereaved Family

In this trying time, Emma’s family is being supported by a specially trained officer. As they grapple with their immense loss, the police are leaving no stone unturned to provide them with the answers they seek about the tragic ending of Emma’s life.