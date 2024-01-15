Tragic Collision Claims Life of Beloved School Librarian in Canterbury

An unfortunate incident unfolded in the peaceful Canterbury village of Castle Hill, claiming the life of a beloved school librarian, Sue Johnson. The fatal two-vehicle collision occurred on West Coast Rd, rattling the tranquility of the region. The calamity was reported to the police shortly before 4:50 pm on Sunday.

A Heartrending Loss

Sue Johnson, a school librarian at John Paul II High School in Greymouth, was traveling with her husband, Ian, the principal of St Patrick's School, when their journey was abruptly halted by the tragic accident. The crash resulted in injuries to a total of six people, with three individuals sustaining serious injuries while two others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Remembering Sue Johnson

Known for her good humour and laughter, Sue Johnson was a beacon of positivity in the school community. Renee Hutchinson, the principal of John Paul II High School, expressed her deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Sue’s infectious positivity and cherished presence. Sue’s commitment to making the library a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students was well-known and respected among her colleagues and students.

Grieving a Loss, Seeking Answers

As the school community mourns the untimely demise of Sue Johnson, the police serious crash unit has commenced a thorough investigation into the matter. The crash had closed the road for several hours, further emphasizing the severity of the incident. The tragedy has left a void in the hearts of many, as they remember a beloved staff member known for her dedication to student wellbeing and unwavering commitment to her duties.