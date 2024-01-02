Tragic Collision Claims Life of a 3-Year-Old in Milwaukee

In the quiet, dark hours just before 3:30 AM on Friday, an unforeseen tragedy unfolded at the intersection of 25th Street and Villard Avenue, in the vicinity of Ascension Family Health Center, Milwaukee. A head-on collision between an SUV and a semitrailer resulted in critical injuries and a heartbreaking loss of life.

A Child’s Life Cut Short

A 3-year-old boy, secured in his car seat as per safety regulations, became the innocent victim of this fatal mishap. Two days after the accident, despite the relentless efforts of medical teams, the boy succumbed to his injuries. His death was confirmed on Sunday morning by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, adding a somber note to the new year.

The Aftermath

Footage captured by WISN 12 News cameras laid bare the brutal aftermath of the crash. The front of the SUV bore the brunt of the impact, its severe damage a stark testament to the collision’s force. The 32-year-old driver of the SUV was critically injured and remains in a precarious state.

Investigation Underway

The driver of the semitrailer, miraculously unscathed, remained on the scene. He has been cooperating with the Milwaukee Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the incident. As the city’s residents grapple with the startling news of this loss, the authorities continue their work, striving to piece together the events that led to this regrettable incident.