Accidents

Tragic Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Five Crew Members Dead in Fire

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Tragic Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Five Crew Members Dead in Fire

In a tragic incident at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, a Japan Airlines passenger plane collided with a coast guard aircraft, triggering a catastrophic fire and claiming the lives of five crew members. The plane was on a relief mission, ferrying aid to Niigata Prefecture, recently ravaged by a deadly earthquake. All 379 passengers on board the Japan Airlines aircraft were evacuated safely.

An Unexpected Collision

The coast guard aircraft, laden with aid for victims of the recent earthquake, was unexpectedly struck by the passenger jet on the runway. In the ensuing inferno, five out of six crew members lost their lives, leaving authorities and the public grappling with shock and grief. The airport, one of the busiest in Japan, was forced to close runways and dispatch over 100 fire trucks to combat the blaze.

Immediate Aftermath

The Airbus A-350, which had just landed from Shin Chitose airport, was soon engulfed in flames. The quick-thinking crew managed to evacuate all the passengers safely, averting a potential disaster of unimaginable proportions. Meanwhile, the fire crews battled the blaze, ultimately extinguishing it and preventing further damage.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the incident remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched. Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has directed relevant agencies to assess the damage and keep the public informed. The incident, coming just a day after the devastating earthquakes in western Japan, has left the nation in a state of mourning and unease.

Accidents
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

