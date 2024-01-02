Tragic Collision: ACE Train Strikes Pedestrian in Fremont’s Baylands Area

In the typically serene Baylands area of Fremont, California, a peaceful Tuesday morning was abruptly shattered as an Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train collided fatally with a pedestrian just south of Auto Mall Parkway. The incident, which has deeply shaken the local community, occurred on the tracks managed by the Union Pacific Railroad.

An Unexpected Tragedy

The Fremont Police were alerted by Union Pacific at 11:50 a.m. and promptly arrived on the scene. The collision involved the last morning ACE train, identified as ACE 07, which had been scheduled to depart Fremont station for San Jose at 9:07 a.m. As the news of the accident spread, a heavy silence fell over the usually bustling Fremont station, a stark contrast to its typical morning bustle.

Awaiting Official Statements

By early afternoon, neither ACE nor Union Pacific had issued a public statement regarding the tragic incident. The lack of official information has left the community in suspense, with many seeking answers about how such a tragedy could occur on a route so familiar to many.

Grim Scenes at the Baylands

Aerial footage captured at the scene showed staff from the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau engaged in the grim task of recovering a body positioned beside the railway tracks. The halted ACE train stood a short distance away, a chilling reminder of the morning’s tragic event. Further details about the incident, including the identity of the deceased or the circumstances leading to the collision, were not immediately available, adding to the air of uncertainty and sorrow that has enveloped the Baylands.