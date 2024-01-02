en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Collision: ACE Train Strikes Pedestrian in Fremont’s Baylands Area

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Tragic Collision: ACE Train Strikes Pedestrian in Fremont’s Baylands Area

In the typically serene Baylands area of Fremont, California, a peaceful Tuesday morning was abruptly shattered as an Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train collided fatally with a pedestrian just south of Auto Mall Parkway. The incident, which has deeply shaken the local community, occurred on the tracks managed by the Union Pacific Railroad.

An Unexpected Tragedy

The Fremont Police were alerted by Union Pacific at 11:50 a.m. and promptly arrived on the scene. The collision involved the last morning ACE train, identified as ACE 07, which had been scheduled to depart Fremont station for San Jose at 9:07 a.m. As the news of the accident spread, a heavy silence fell over the usually bustling Fremont station, a stark contrast to its typical morning bustle.

Awaiting Official Statements

By early afternoon, neither ACE nor Union Pacific had issued a public statement regarding the tragic incident. The lack of official information has left the community in suspense, with many seeking answers about how such a tragedy could occur on a route so familiar to many.

Grim Scenes at the Baylands

Aerial footage captured at the scene showed staff from the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau engaged in the grim task of recovering a body positioned beside the railway tracks. The halted ACE train stood a short distance away, a chilling reminder of the morning’s tragic event. Further details about the incident, including the identity of the deceased or the circumstances leading to the collision, were not immediately available, adding to the air of uncertainty and sorrow that has enveloped the Baylands.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unraveling the Mystery: Homeless Man Found Dead in Downtown Lewiston

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Start to New Year: Fatal House Fire in Harrisburg

By Nitish Verma

Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury

By Salman Khan

Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024 ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls

By Waqas Arain

Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls
Fatal Car Accident at Notorious Orlando Intersection Sparks Safety Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Fatal Car Accident at Notorious Orlando Intersection Sparks Safety Concerns
Significant Traffic Accident in St. Johns County Leads to Serious Injuries and Road Closures

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Significant Traffic Accident in St. Johns County Leads to Serious Injuries and Road Closures
Celebratory Gunfire Mar New Year’s Eve for Texas Family

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Celebratory Gunfire Mar New Year's Eve for Texas Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
13 seconds
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
19 seconds
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
21 seconds
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
46 seconds
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
56 seconds
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
1 min
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
1 min
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
1 min
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
2 mins
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
42 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app