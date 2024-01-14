en English
Accidents

Tragic Coal Mine Accident in China’s Henan Province Results in 13 Deaths

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
A coal mine accident in the city of Pingdingshan, Henan Province, has claimed the lives of 13 individuals, with three others still unaccounted for.

The tragic event, a coal and gas explosion, transpired on a Friday and was reported by the official Xinhua News Agency on the following Sunday.

Details of the Incident

A total of 425 miners were working underground at the time of the accident, which occurred at the Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining Co. Ltd. The mine’s parent company confirmed the casualty figures and reported that exhaustive search and rescue efforts were underway for the missing miners.

A Persistent Problem

Although mining safety in China has seen considerable improvements over the decades, deadly accidents remain a recurring issue. In 2022 alone, the country witnessed 245 deaths across 168 accidents. These figures underscore an industry grappling with a troubling safety record.

Coal’s Grip on China’s Energy Sector

Despite the inherent hazards, coal continues to play a significant role in China’s energy landscape. The country, while leading the globe in the installation of solar and wind facilities in its stride towards combating climate change, still retains substantial reliance on coal for energy production.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

