Tragic Christchurch Crash Claims Two Lives, Adding to Holiday Road Toll

In a tragic turn of events, Christchurch witnessed a fatal accident involving two cars and a motorbike in Heathcote Valley’s Tunnel Road. The crash occurred just before midnight on Saturday, resulting in the death of two people, and leaving three others injured.

The Unfortunate Incident

The horrific incident was reported to the police just before the stroke of midnight. Two people lost their lives in the crash, while two others sustained critical injuries. Another person suffered serious injuries. The police have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to this devastating incident.

Impact on Traffic

Following the crash, State Highway 74, where the accident took place, was temporarily closed, causing significant disruption. However, it was reopened for traffic at around 7am on Sunday, following necessary checks and clearance.

Another Accident in Coromandel

On the same night, another tragic incident unfolded in Coromandel. A car veered off the road and crashed into the water on Te Puru Creek Road at around 8.45pm. The accident claimed the life of one person and left another seriously injured.

Rising Holiday Road Toll

These recent fatalities have escalated the holiday road toll to 15 for the Christmas-New Year period, spanning from December 22, 2023, to January 3, 2024. This figure draws a grim comparison with last year’s toll, which stood at 21 for the same period. The rising number of fatalities on the road this holiday season underscores the dire consequences of poor driving decisions.