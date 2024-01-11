Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Two Georgia Teens, Leaves Three Injured

In a tragic turn of events, the community of Woodstock, Georgia is in mourning after a fatal car accident claimed the lives of two teenagers and left three others injured on January 9. The victims of this unfortunate incident were 17-year-old Gabriel Escandon and 18-year-old Esteban Cortez-Rendon. The latter had just celebrated his 18th birthday, a milestone that turned out to be his last.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred on Towne Lake Parkway, where a Mazda 6, carrying five people, veered off the road and violently collided with a tree. Speed is considered to be a contributing factor, according to the preliminary investigations from authorities. Gabriel Escandon was pronounced dead at the scene, while Esteban Cortez-Rendon succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Injuries and Aftermath

Among the other passengers, a 17-year-old is currently hospitalized with serious injuries. Two others, a 17-year-old driver from Smyrna and an 18-year-old passenger from Tulsa, Oklahoma, have survived the crash but with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the other teens involved in the accident have not been released by the authorities yet.

Community Grieving

The local community and Etowah High School, which confirmed that one of the deceased was a former student, are grappling with this tragic loss. The school's crisis team and counselors are actively providing support for those affected by the tragedy. Esteban Cortez-Rendon, known for his dedication to faith, leaves behind a legacy of spirituality. His absence will be deeply felt within his circles.