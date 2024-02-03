Tragic Car Crash Claims Four Lives in Cuttack After Marriage Party

In the wee hours of a Saturday, a pall of gloom descended on the small Gadadharpur village in Tigiria tehsil, Cuttack, when a joyous return from a marriage party in Koilikanya village turned into a tragic nightmare. A car, carrying four individuals, lost control due to excessive speed and in a horrifying moment, crashed into a house by the roadside. The impact was so severe that all four occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

An Unanticipated Tragedy

The fateful incident took place when the group, in high spirits after attending the marriage party, was returning home. As the car sped along the quiet village roads, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car, in an uncontrolled state, collided with a house, leading to an unexpected tragedy that has left a mark on the local community.

Lives Lost in the Blink of an Eye

The deceased, identified as attendees of the marriage party, were all residents of the area - three hailed from Banki, while the fourth was from Badamba. Their untimely and sudden demise has plunged their families into deep mourning and created a ripple of shock and grief across the local community.

Aftermath of the Crash

Following the crash, the local police swiftly arrived at the scene to carry out an investigation. The bodies of the deceased were taken into custody for further formalities. Initial investigation points to excessive speed as the cause of the accident, however, the police are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to discover if any other factors may have contributed to this heartbreaking incident.