Tragic Car Collision in Lancashire Claims Two Lives; Police Appeal for Witnesses

In a heartrending incident in Lancashire, a 50-year-old man and a 17-month-old girl lost their lives in a tragic car collision. The Land Rover Discovery they were travelling in collided with a Mini Cooper on Hesketh Lane. The impact was so severe that the vehicle swerved off the road and crashed into a tree, resulting in the tragic demise of the two occupants.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The incident, reported at 8:26 am, saw immediate dispatch of emergency services to the scene. Unfortunately, both the man and the young girl were pronounced dead at the location. The driver of the Mini Cooper, who sustained minor injuries in the accident, was promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention. In the aftermath of the crash, Hesketh Lane was temporarily closed to traffic to facilitate an investigation into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate event.

Public Appeal for Witnesses

Lancashire Police, who are currently conducting a serious collision investigation, have issued an appeal to the public for witnesses. They are particularly keen on individuals who may have seen the white Land Rover Discovery before the collision. The police have also requested those who have any information, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the accident, to come forward and assist in the inquiry.

Police Advise Caution

In a bid to maintain the integrity of the investigation, the police have urged the public to refrain from engaging in online speculation about the accident. They have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims, underscoring the tragic loss of life in this devastating incident.