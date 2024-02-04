Tragic Car Accident on Srinagar Road Claims Young Life, Leaves Four Injured

A tragic mishap unfolded on Srinagar Road in the Bemina district of Central Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday night. A Swift car, carrying five passengers, collided with a divider at Bemina Chowk. The impact resulted in grave injuries to four occupants and claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, Aayid, a resident of Babdem Srinagar.

An Ill-Fated Journey

The accident involved a Swift car ferrying five individuals. The vehicle lost control and rammed into the divider, leading to injuries to all onboard. Among the injured were Moomin Ahmad from Pampore, Hashim Nazir, Zahid Zahoor, and Inayat, all hailing from Chattabal Srinagar. The injured victims were immediately rushed to JVC hospital Bemina and SMHS hospital for medical attention.

Police Swiftly Respond

Police teams arrived promptly at the accident scene and initiated an immediate investigation. The focus of the investigation is to ascertain the exact cause behind this tragic incident. Whether it was a case of reckless driving, mechanical failure, or any other factor, remains to be seen.

Communities in Mourning

The aftermath of this accident has left a deep impact on the families and communities of the victims. The sorrow of losing a young life is overwhelming, and the condition of the injured remains a cause of concern. As the communities grapple with the shock, they hope for a comprehensive investigation and await answers.