en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Car Accident in Co Kerry underlines Ireland’s Road Safety Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:19 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:20 pm EST
Tragic Car Accident in Co Kerry underlines Ireland’s Road Safety Crisis

In a tragic turn of events, a car accident at Aulaneduff in Abbeydorney, Co Kerry, resulted in the death of a man in his 40s. The incident unfolded around 9:15 pm, with the vehicle the man was driving overturning on the road. Following the crash, the man’s body, scheduled for a post-mortem examination at University Hospital Kerry, remained at the scene. The Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

A Wake-Up Call for Road Safety

The accident is part of a series of road incidents that occurred across Ireland in December 2023, illuminating the widespread issue of road safety. These incidents, ranging from single-vehicle collisions to multi-vehicle crashes, have led to multiple fatalities and injuries, leaving communities grappling with loss and grief.

Unfolding Investigations and Appeals

Law enforcement agencies, in the aftermath of these accidents, have launched investigations. They have appealed to the public for any information that could contribute to a better understanding of these incidents. They are seeking assistance from potential witnesses or anyone possessing relevant camera footage.

Urgency for Enhanced Vigilance

These incidents have sparked calls for increased vigilance and caution on the roads, especially during the holiday season. Community leaders and law enforcement officials are stressing the importance of road safety and urging individuals to exercise extra care while driving.

0
Accidents Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victoria Road Toll Surges in 2023: A Call for Stricter Enforcement and Safety Measures

By Geeta Pillai

Deadly Explosion Rocks Belgorod, Russia: Persistent Threat Prompts Evacuation

By BNN Correspondents

Seventh Fire Outbreak in Port Harcourt's Orazi Axis Devastates Shop Owners

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Delhi Couple's Pre-Wedding Shoot by Ganga River Turns Near Fatal: Swift SDRF Response Averts Tragedy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Philippines Reports 107 Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve ...
@Accidents · 45 mins
Philippines Reports 107 Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve ...
heart comment 0
Diesel Tanker Explosion in Kwara State: A Close Call with Disaster

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Diesel Tanker Explosion in Kwara State: A Close Call with Disaster
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life After Major Collision on Canterbury Road

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life After Major Collision on Canterbury Road
Fatal Two-Car Collision in East Ayrshire: Police Appeal for Witnesses

By Wojciech Zylm

Fatal Two-Car Collision in East Ayrshire: Police Appeal for Witnesses
Freak Wave Incident on California Coast Prompts Beach Closures

By Shivani Chauhan

Freak Wave Incident on California Coast Prompts Beach Closures
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected
7 mins
Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected
Aston Villa's Rise to the Top: A Game Changer for Premier League
8 mins
Aston Villa's Rise to the Top: A Game Changer for Premier League
Caleb Love: The Scoring Machine Boosting Arizona Wildcats
14 mins
Caleb Love: The Scoring Machine Boosting Arizona Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys Gear Up for a Showdown Against South Carolina State
15 mins
Oklahoma State Cowboys Gear Up for a Showdown Against South Carolina State
Maine Official Disqualifies Trump from Ballot, Sparks National Debate
16 mins
Maine Official Disqualifies Trump from Ballot, Sparks National Debate
Matteo Darmian Renews Contract with Inter Milan, Firmly Anchored as Team's Pillar
18 mins
Matteo Darmian Renews Contract with Inter Milan, Firmly Anchored as Team's Pillar
Israeli PM Eyes Control Over Controversial 'Philadelphi Corridor'
18 mins
Israeli PM Eyes Control Over Controversial 'Philadelphi Corridor'
Behind the Scenes: Sunak, Cummings, and the Conservative Party's Election Strategy
18 mins
Behind the Scenes: Sunak, Cummings, and the Conservative Party's Election Strategy
Arbroath's Goalkeeper Ali Adams Scores Stunning Goal in Outfield Role
26 mins
Arbroath's Goalkeeper Ali Adams Scores Stunning Goal in Outfield Role
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
1 hour
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
2 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
5 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
6 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
6 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
6 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app