Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of 22-Year-Old in Whitehouse, Texas

In a heartbreaking incident, a 22-year-old man, Colton B. Killingsworth, lost his life in a tragic vehicular accident in Whitehouse, Texas. The unfortunate event unfolded on a damp Friday night around 10:50 p.m. on County Road 2177, approximately 5.5 miles south of Whitehouse. Killingsworth, a Jacksonville resident, was behind the wheel of his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driving southwards when disaster struck.

Details of the Tragic Incident

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Killingsworth lost control of his truck, which veered off the road and collided head-on with a tree situated on the eastern side of the road. Alarmingly, Killingsworth wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Weather Conditions and Casualties

The weather conditions at the time of the accident were far from ideal. There was rain, which likely slickened the road surface, possibly contributing to the fatal accident. The impact of the collision resulted in Killingsworth being ejected from the truck, significantly increasing the severity of his injuries.

Aftermath and Investigations

Following the accident, Killingsworth was rushed to UT Health Hospital in Tyler, where his injuries were deemed fatal. Dr. K. Records pronounced him dead. Currently, the DPS is investigating the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and gather additional information. The results of this investigation could potentially help in devising strategies to prevent similar tragedies in the future.