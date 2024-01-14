en English
Accidents

Tragic Canoeing Incident Presumed to Claim Life in the North West District

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Tragic Canoeing Incident Presumed to Claim Life in the North West District

Tragedy unfolded in the tranquil North West District on Saturday afternoon as a local resident, a 27-year-old man named Kenroy Persaud, is presumed to have drowned in the Aruka River. Persaud, an outdoors enthusiast and a loving father of one, was in a small canoe near his home at Waikarebe along the Aruka River when the incident occurred.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

Persaud had embarked on a routine canoeing journey on the Aruka River around 17:30hrs. However, fate took an unfortunate turn when he accidentally toppled over into the water. According to witnesses, the river current that usually hums with life was particularly forceful that afternoon, proving too strong for Persaud to fight against. The current swiftly pulled him downriver, turning an afternoon of leisure into a nightmare.

Immediate Rescue Efforts

Upon witnessing the incident, Persaud’s relatives immediately launched a rescue effort, desperately trying to locate him in the turbulent waters. Despite their valiant attempts, they were unable to spot Persaud, who seemingly disappeared under the strong current. The community was quick to rally, with rescue crews involving at least two vessels and a helicopter scanning the river, but to no avail.

Continuing the Search

Persaud’s family and the local community are not giving up. They have resolved to continue the search for Persaud on the following day. As the community grapples with the shocking incident, they stand united in their hope and determination to find Persaud. In the face of adversity, their spirit remains unbroken, a testament to the strength of the human will.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

