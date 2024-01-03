en English
Accidents

Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in Assam: 12 Dead, 25 Injured

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in Assam: 12 Dead, 25 Injured

In the quiet hours before dawn on a Wednesday, tragedy struck in the Balijan area near Dergaon, in Assam’s Golaghat district. A lethal collision between a bus and a truck claimed the lives of 12 individuals and left 25 others grappling with injuries. The bus, filled with people journeying to Tilinga Mandir from Kamarbandha, met with an oncoming truck from Jorhat’s direction on the National Highway 37. The force of the impact resulted in an immediate loss of life, with the death toll rising as the day unfolded.

A Hasty Response and A Grim Discovery

Local residents, woken by the shocking event, hastened to the scene, their urgency mirroring the seriousness of the situation. Ten bodies were recovered from the wreckage, a chilling testament to the ferocity of the collision. The injured, some in critical condition, were swiftly transported to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. There, the grim tally increased as two more succumbed to their injuries.

Investigation Underway as Questions Arise

Superintendent of Police for Golaghat district, Rajen Singh, confirmed the death toll and announced an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Anecdotes from eyewitnesses suggest that ongoing construction work on the highway may have contributed to the deadly event. Residents have voiced concerns over perceived negligence and a lack of clear road safety instructions.

Condolences and Calls for Accountability

The news of the accident sent ripples across the nation, prompting responses from both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They expressed their condolences and pledged financial assistance for the victims. As the names of eight deceased were identified, including three to four members from the same family, the tragedy has sparked a renewed discourse about road safety and accountability.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

