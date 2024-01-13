Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives of Five ANC Members; Call for Safety Dialogue Ensues

Five members of the African National Congress (ANC) tragically lost their lives in a fatal bus collision on the R71 in Magoebaskloof, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday. The devastating accident, which sparked calls for increased dialogue on safety issues within the South African community, involved a collision between two buses, with one striking the other from behind, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a ditch.

The Fatal Incident

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, the victims were ANC members from the Molemole SubRegion. The bus, carrying a group of supporters to the party’s 112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela, was struck from behind by another bus, causing it to overturn and fall into a gorge. Several passengers sustained injuries and were immediately transferred to hospitals in the Mopani district.

Aftermath and Response

The incident drew immediate response from government leaders, including the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, who are set to visit victims at various hospitals. Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the accident and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. This tragic event has stirred the South African community, prompting questions about safety measures and encouraging discussions about courage, endurance, and the pursuit of truth.

Engagement and Interaction

Apart from the tragic news, the report also mentioned a new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Dalene Fourie. Aimed at wine enthusiasts, including makers, learners, and lovers of wine, the newsletter intends to guide and educate readers about the wine industry. The content includes prompts for reader interaction with puzzles and quizzes, and a reminder about the availability of a public editor to address feedback, complaints, and suggestions regarding articles on the News24 platform.