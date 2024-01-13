en English
Accidents

Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives of Five ANC Members; Call for Safety Dialogue Ensues

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Five members of the African National Congress (ANC) tragically lost their lives in a fatal bus collision on the R71 in Magoebaskloof, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday. The devastating accident, which sparked calls for increased dialogue on safety issues within the South African community, involved a collision between two buses, with one striking the other from behind, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a ditch.

The Fatal Incident

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, the victims were ANC members from the Molemole SubRegion. The bus, carrying a group of supporters to the party’s 112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela, was struck from behind by another bus, causing it to overturn and fall into a gorge. Several passengers sustained injuries and were immediately transferred to hospitals in the Mopani district.

Aftermath and Response

The incident drew immediate response from government leaders, including the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, who are set to visit victims at various hospitals. Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the accident and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. This tragic event has stirred the South African community, prompting questions about safety measures and encouraging discussions about courage, endurance, and the pursuit of truth.

Engagement and Interaction

Apart from the tragic news, the report also mentioned a new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Dalene Fourie. Aimed at wine enthusiasts, including makers, learners, and lovers of wine, the newsletter intends to guide and educate readers about the wine industry. The content includes prompts for reader interaction with puzzles and quizzes, and a reminder about the availability of a public editor to address feedback, complaints, and suggestions regarding articles on the News24 platform.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

