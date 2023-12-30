en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Bus Accident in Raigad Claims Two Lives; Injures 55

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:07 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:07 am EST
Tragic Bus Accident in Raigad Claims Two Lives; Injures 55

In a sobering incident that has once again brought attention to road safety in India, a travel bus met with a disastrous accident in the Tamhani Ghat region of Raigad, Maharashtra, leading to the death of two individuals and leaving 55 others injured. The accident occurred early morning around 7:30 am, within the jurisdiction of the Mangaon police station.

(Read Also: Transformative Leadership Shift in India’s Security Forces: New Appointments Announced)

Immediate Response and Medical Assistance

Upon receiving the distress call, emergency services mobilized quickly, reaching the accident site to provide immediate assistance. The injured passengers were promptly transported to the nearest medical facility, ensuring they received the necessary treatment. The Superintendent of Police for Raigad, Somnath Gharge, confirmed these details whilst overseeing the rescue operations.

A Closer Look at the Tragedy

The travel bus, carrying numerous passengers, overturned in the hilly terrain of Tamhani Ghat. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, but initial reports suggest that challenging road conditions could have played a role. The unfortunate event has sparked concerns over the safety of travel buses operating in hilly and ghat regions, areas that are often susceptible to such mishaps.

(Read Also: Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal’s Proposal for Interim Party Leader)

Authorities Step In

Local authorities and emergency services were quick to respond to the accident, ensuring the victims received immediate medical attention. The incident is also under thorough investigation, with authorities working to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident. The focus is now on preventing such incidents in the future by adopting stricter safety measures and protocols for travel buses traversing through challenging terrains.

Read More

0
Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WAFL Star Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Tragic Prague Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Construction Crane Collides with Bus in Taipei, Cargo Ship Catches Fire at Sea

By Rafia Tasleem

AC Compressor Explosion Triggers Fire at Hi-Tech Medical College, Bhubaneswar

By Rafia Tasleem

Four Perish in Tragic House Fire in Kabocha Village: A Wake-Up Call for Fire Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Live ...
@Accidents · 35 mins
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Live ...
heart comment 0
Daring Rescue at Birubi Beach: Third Critical Incident in Fortnight

By Geeta Pillai

Daring Rescue at Birubi Beach: Third Critical Incident in Fortnight
Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life After Head-On Collision

By Geeta Pillai

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life After Head-On Collision
Fire Erupts at Paint Factory in Penang: A Test of Crisis Management

By BNN Correspondents

Fire Erupts at Paint Factory in Penang: A Test of Crisis Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Governor DeWine Vetoes Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
22 seconds
Ohio Governor DeWine Vetoes Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
Buenos Aires Erupts in Protest Against President Milei's Economic Decree
24 seconds
Buenos Aires Erupts in Protest Against President Milei's Economic Decree
Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?
2 mins
Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Leader
3 mins
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Leader
Zambia's Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Leader of Sowing Discord
3 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Leader of Sowing Discord
British Columbia Court Blocks Law Restricting Public Drug Use
4 mins
British Columbia Court Blocks Law Restricting Public Drug Use
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
9 mins
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
10 mins
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
10 mins
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
47 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app