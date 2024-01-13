Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims 12 Lives, Including Two Indians: An In-depth Report

A tragic road accident in the Dang District of mid-western Nepal has claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals, marking a somber dawn of grief and loss. A passenger bus, which was en route from Nepalgunj in Banke to the capital city, Kathmandu, veered off a bridge and plummeted into the Rapti River. The accident occurred late at night in Bhalubang on a Friday.

Nationalities of the Deceased

Among the deceased are two Indian nationals, who have been identified as 67-year-old Yogendra Ram from Bihar and 31-year-old Mune from Uttar Pradesh. The identity confirmation process is still ongoing, and as of the time of reporting, the identities of only eight victims have been confirmed.

Details of the Incident

The details of the incident were relayed by Chief Inspector Ujjwal Bahadur Singh from the Area Police Office in Bhalubang. In addition to the fatalities, 22 other passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees. The bus, now a mangled mass of metal, has become a grim testament to the tragic incident that unfolded under the cloak of the night.

Investigations and Further Actions

Authorities have promptly transported the deceased to Lamahi Hospital for postmortem examinations. As the nation mourns the loss of its citizens, the wheels of justice and investigation are turning swiftly. More information on the accident is expected as investigations continue, with a focus on understanding the cause of the accident and ensuring that such tragedies do not recur.