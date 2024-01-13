en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims 12 Lives, Including Two Indians: An In-depth Report

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims 12 Lives, Including Two Indians: An In-depth Report

A tragic road accident in the Dang District of mid-western Nepal has claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals, marking a somber dawn of grief and loss. A passenger bus, which was en route from Nepalgunj in Banke to the capital city, Kathmandu, veered off a bridge and plummeted into the Rapti River. The accident occurred late at night in Bhalubang on a Friday.

Nationalities of the Deceased

Among the deceased are two Indian nationals, who have been identified as 67-year-old Yogendra Ram from Bihar and 31-year-old Mune from Uttar Pradesh. The identity confirmation process is still ongoing, and as of the time of reporting, the identities of only eight victims have been confirmed.

Details of the Incident

The details of the incident were relayed by Chief Inspector Ujjwal Bahadur Singh from the Area Police Office in Bhalubang. In addition to the fatalities, 22 other passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees. The bus, now a mangled mass of metal, has become a grim testament to the tragic incident that unfolded under the cloak of the night.

Investigations and Further Actions

Authorities have promptly transported the deceased to Lamahi Hospital for postmortem examinations. As the nation mourns the loss of its citizens, the wheels of justice and investigation are turning swiftly. More information on the accident is expected as investigations continue, with a focus on understanding the cause of the accident and ensuring that such tragedies do not recur.

0
Accidents India Nepal
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in China: A Tragic Reminder of the Perils of Mining
In a tragic twist of fate in Pingdingshan, Central China’s Henan Province, a coal mine gas outburst resulted in the death of eight individuals and left 15 unaccounted for. The incident, which occurred on Friday, throws into stark relief the constant danger associated with the coal mining industry, particularly concerning gas outbursts – sudden releases
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in China: A Tragic Reminder of the Perils of Mining
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
7 mins ago
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence
8 mins ago
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence
Australia's Escalating Road Safety Crisis: A Look Beyond the Fatalities
2 mins ago
Australia's Escalating Road Safety Crisis: A Look Beyond the Fatalities
Colombia Tragedy: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, Leaves 35 Injured
2 mins ago
Colombia Tragedy: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, Leaves 35 Injured
Liliw Construction Tragedy: Riprap Collapse Claims a Life, Leaves Two Injured
4 mins ago
Liliw Construction Tragedy: Riprap Collapse Claims a Life, Leaves Two Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
55 seconds
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
1 min
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
1 min
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
2 mins
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
2 mins
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
2 mins
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
2 mins
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
2 mins
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
2 mins
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
10 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app