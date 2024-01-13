en English
Accidents

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Six ANC Supporters En Route to Anniversary Celebrations

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
In a moment marked by tragedy, a bus filled with African National Congress (ANC) supporters met with a devastating accident near Tzaneen, on the R71 Magoebaskloof, a chilling event that claimed the lives of six individuals. The supporters were journeying towards Mbombela to partake in the ANC’s 112th-anniversary celebrations when their journey turned fatal. The bus reportedly careened approximately 20 meters down a steep embankment, causing the horrific incident.

The Incident

The group, hailing from Limpopo, was en route to join the swell of party supporters in Mpumalanga for the rally. The accident’s suddenness and severity left little time for response, and five fatalities were reported at the scene. The nature of the accident and the terrain turned the rescue operations into a formidable challenge. At the time of the incident, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was preparing to deliver the national executive committee’s priorities for the year at the rally.

The Aftermath

The calamity has cast a long, gloomy shadow over the ANC’s anniversary events. As news of the accident spread, the atmosphere of celebration likely turned somber, the joyous cheers replaced with hushed whispers and silent prayers. The deceased’s families are undoubtedly grappling with the sudden loss, their grief echoed by the collective mourning of the ANC community.

Investigation and Road to Recovery

Local authorities have since sealed off the accident area, working tirelessly to clear the site and reopen the road for traffic. The investigation into the accident’s cause is underway, with the authorities aiming to piece together the tragic events’ sequence and determine if any preventive measures could have averted the disaster. The condition of the other passengers on the bus remains unclear, adding another layer to this unfolding story of human endurance and hope.

Accidents South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

