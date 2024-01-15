Tragic Bus Accident Claims Life in Syangja, Nepal

The tranquility of a typical Monday morning in Syangja, Nepal, was shattered when a tragic accident claimed the life of a local resident, 30-year-old Ajit Bote. At about 8:50 am, on a seemingly ordinary day, Bote was struck by a bus while he walked along the inner road section at the Andhimuhan Dam, in the Kaligandaki Rural Municipality-7.

A Catastrophic Collision

The bus, identified by the number plate Gha 1 Kha 4150, was on its regular route from Jayapate to Ridi. As it navigated the narrow roadways of the rural municipality, it collided with Bote. The force of the impact was so severe that Bote died instantly on the spot, marking a tragic end to his life.

Investigation Underway

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Indra Bahadur Rana from the District Police Office in Syangja confirmed the unfortunate incident. He disclosed that the exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the authorities. As part of the ongoing probe, the bus driver has been taken into custody.

